NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A missing man is being sought by police in Norwalk.
Alan Sonnichsen, 75, was last seen wearing a black pea coat, blue jeans and a light blue cap.
Police described him as standing 5'10" tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has blue eyes, white hair and fair skin.
They said he was driving a gray 2011 Subaru Outback with CT registration AL35729.
If anyone sees Sonnichsen, call 911 or Norwalk police at 203-854-3113.
