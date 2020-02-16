NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Norwalk Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted in an armed robbery.
Officials say two individuals robbed the Chick-fil-A on Connecticut Avenue around 7 a.m. on Friday.
Police shared pictures of the individuals and a vehicle that is believed to be involved in the robbery.
The vehicle has New York license plate "JCF6744."
Anyone with information on the individuals or vehicle is asked to contact Detective Courtney Downer at 203-854-3182 or cdowner@norwalkct.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.