HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Connecticut is on the rise.
State officials confirmed 20 residents have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Connecticut on Friday.
Governor Ned Lamont said there are now 15 confirmed cases in Fairfield County, 3 cases in Litchfield County, 1 in New Haven County, and 1 in Hartford County.
On Saturday, Lamont signed a new executive order which includes social distancing and helping the healthcare industry obtain needed medical equipment.
Right now, it is unclear how the woman contracted the virus, as she hasn't traveled overseas recently or been around someone who has.
Also on Friday, the South Windsor town manager confirmed a presumptive case of COVID-19, however that person has not yet been tested.
There are eight patients from Fairfield County, three in Litchfield County and one in Hartford County.
As of Friday, March 13, there have been 137 tests completed in the state. Of those, 125 have come back negative.
For the first time, this data now includes tests from both the DPH State Laboratory, which has conducted 115 tests, and private laboratories, which have conducted 21 tests.
Officials also said a Rhode Island child who tested positive for COVID-19 attended a daycare facility in Mystic. That facility has been closed.
On Thursday, two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Connecticut, one including a child.
Officials said the child is from Stratford and is recovering at home.
So far, there are twenty confirmed cases in Connecticut:
- New Haven: A Yale New Haven Hospital worker tested positive for COVID-19. Two additional cases are being monitored
- Norwalk: A man in his 40s tested positive for COVID-19
- Rocky Hill: A woman in her 80s who is now at Hartford Hospital
- Greenwich: A man in his 40s and another man in his 20s tested positive for the virus.
- Darien: A man in his 50s tested positive fro the infection.
- Westport: The patient is a woman in her 40s.
- Wilton: The patient is between the ages of 40 and 50. The infection is believed to have happened during a trip to California.
- Bethlehem: A female in her 60s who is a healthcare worker at Bridgeport Hospital tested positive. A woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s also tested positive,
- New Canaan: An elderly man tested positive on Wednesday. The case is not connected to any known cases in the state, and Dept. of Public Health is assisting medical professionals to conduct the contract trace investigation.
- Stratford: A child tests positive for COVID-19. Before the positive test was announced, Wilcoxson Elementary School was closed after learning a student was exposed to a confirmed case of the coronavirus. All schools will now be closed until further notice.
- Stamford: Patient did not contract virus in the United States or in Stamford. The patient returned from international travel on March 10 and was preemptively isolated at Stamford Hospital. They tested positive on March 11.
Doctors are saying if you feel sick, or have a fever or cough, you might not need to rush to the hospital.
"If you have a fever and cough, and are in the south western part of the state, you should assume you have the coronavirus. You don't need a test to tell you that's what you have. You should assume that's the illness you have. Most people will get better at home, especially the younger you are, you should talk to your physician to give you advice on how to care for yourself with COVID-19 at home," said Dr. Matt Cartter, CT epidemiologist.
He said we shouldn't inundate the hospitals, and more than 80 percent of people will get better on their own, at home.
Dr. Ajay Kumar, chief clinical officer at Hartford Healthcare, said this isn't a time to panic, but to follow steps to stay healthy.
"This is unprecedented time that we’re living in right now, which we have never seen before for a long time. So this is a time for all of us to really remind ourselves that what we’re seeing right now in our community, we’re going to be seeing more of that. This is spreading in the community at this time," Kumar said.
The Connecticut General Assembly Declaration of a Public Health Emergency Committee gathered on Wednesday after Gov. Ned Lamont declared a public health emergency.
The emergency allows Lamont to order travel bans and the closing of schools, as well as private businesses.
On Thursday, he announced a waiver for the 180 school day requirement in the state, as districts continue to shut down until further notice.
Colleges and universities have also been closing and modifying classes to be online for the time being.
Lamont also already ordered a travel ban for state employees.
The emergency declaration also gives the governor and the attorney general the power to crack down on scammers and those who are charging extremely high prices for things like face masks and hand sanitizer.
The last time a declaration like this was made was in 2014 for the Ebola virus. However, what the state is seeing appears to be more severe.
At this time, the state has two test kits, which can test roughly 1,200 people.
Lawmakers have been pushing for more testing to be done.
Doctors said people should stay at least 6 feet away from someone who is sick. They advised coughing into a tissue and throwing it in the trash right away.
Also, hand washing is essential.
Symptoms of coronavirus can include:
- Fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher)
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
People who have recently traveled to an impacted location and is feeling sick should:
- Call ahead before visiting a doctor’s office or emergency room
- Tell the doctor about recent travel and the symptoms being experienced
- Avoid contact with others, and so not travel while sick
Everyone – regardless of whether they have recently traveled – should continue following some basic steps to protect themselves from coronavirus:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based sanitizer
- Avoid shaking hands as a greeting
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
Connecticut launched a coronavirus info-line as part of a partnership with the United Way.
Anyone with questions can call 211 or text "CTCOVID" to 898211.
(11) comments
Leadership: Whatever happens, you're responsible. If it doesn't happen, you're responsible.
When are they going to shut down jury duty. If you’re going to get sick that’s the place. I was stuck in a small hot room with eight other people. One who had a cold.
Trump gives a horrible, meandering speech last night so his underlings have to spend all day today trying to clarify what he said. Not surprising of course. He cuts off the EU but exempts the UK. He must think the English Channel is a magical moat against pathogens. It's too late, the "foreign" virus is here, probably has been for awhile. The Twit in Chief needs to lay low - no chance - and let the professional experts do the talking.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
You just don’t have the ability to understand an intelligent person like Trump.
I certainly don't have the ability to understand your name. I make it easy for you.
Brian Duffy ~~Tariffville, CT
Back to English class for you then!
Don't worry, folks. It's just a hoax. The president said so.
I'm sure if they said no Election b/c of Coranavirus and Trump will remain in office for the next 4 years it would disappear from MSM very quickly. It's all under control. 2009 H1N1 60 million in U.S. infected with 12 to 15k deaths. It was killing the young also not the elderly. No mass hysteria
There was no panic in 209 becase we had a real leader.
Your assumption is false. Covid-19 does not have political views. Wishing it away based on silly politics is about as misguided as your statement.
No mass hysteria because we had a competent leader. Also the swine flu was far less severe than Covid-19, with a mortality rate of 0.02. Seasonal influenza averages a mortality rate of 0.1. We don't know yet the mortality rate for Covid-19 but has been estimated between 1 and 2 percent. That is far greater than the swine flu or seasonal flu. Also there is a vaccine for both and the is NO vaccine currently for Covid-19. There is no need for your false equivalence. You only use it to deflect attention from the fountain of nonsense that currently holds the office of the President.
