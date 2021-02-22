NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwalk are hoping the public can help crack a 36-year-old cold case.
Monday, they re-released photos of April Grisanti, who was last seen leaving Anthony's Bar in Main Street back on Feb. 1, 1985.
Police said earlier that night, Grisanti was involved in an argument with her ex-boyfriend, James "Purple" Aaron.
As she left the bar around 12:15 a.m., Aaron forced Grisanti into his vehicle and drove northbound on Main Street.
Police said Grisanti was never seen again.
Aaron was arrested by Norwalk police on Feb. 19, 1985. He was charged with kidnapping. He was convicted and incarcerated until his release in Dec. 1991.
Now, more than three decades later, Grisanti has yet to be found.
"We are asking for any persons with any information pertaining to April’s disappearance to contact Detective Daniel Serio of the Cold Case Unit at 203-854-3188," said Sgt. Sofia Gulino, public information officer, Norwalk police.
Information can be anonymously given to Norwalk police through their tip line at (203) 854-3111. Anonymous internet tips can be sent via the Norwalk Police website at norwalkpd.com.
