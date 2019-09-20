NORWICH (WFSB) - The city's animal control officer was placed on paid leave Friday night.
According to police, ACO Donna Gremminger was placed on a a non-punitive administrative leave with pay, pending the investigation of multiple, recent complaints from the public regarding her work performance.
Police also said they have internal concerns they are investigating.
Police Chief Patrick Daley said in a statement, "This action is not a statement of judgment, but of the need to review these concerns objectively and in full. Our investigators will conduct a fair, efficient and thorough review of these issues, the services provided through our animal control division will continue uninterrupted during this period."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.