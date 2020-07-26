NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwich are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.
According to Norwich Police Sgt. Avery Marsh, officers responded to Central Avenue near Third Street around 8:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
Arriving officers immediately located spent shell casings on the street.
Sgt. Marsh says that the shells had struck a multi-family apartment unit, but no one was struck by the gunfire.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator Kevin McNeil at 860-886-5561, ext. 3197 or by email at kmcneil@cityofnorwich.com.
You can also contact the department's anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561, ext. 4.
