NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A popular Norwich bakery has been forced to shut down temporarily after a crash Sunday afternoon.
According to the Norwich Fire Department, crews responded to Vocatura's Bakery on Boswell Avenue around 12:20 p.m. to find that a Jeep had driven through a concrete block wall, a center support, the glass front of the building, and the food display case.
The building had to be evacuated as crews worked to safely remove the vehicle from the inside of the structure.
Officials say that the driver of the Jeep was out of the vehicle when they arrived on scene.
No employees or customers were injured.
Authorities said the damage could've been worse had it not been for the steel structural carrying beam that had been supporting the floor above where the Jeep had crashed.
The bakery will remain closed until repairs are made and an inspection is completed by the Uncas Health District.
It is unclear if any charges will be filed against the driver.
This crash remains under investigation by the Norwich Police Department.
