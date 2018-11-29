NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich is facing 20 new lawsuits, alleging sexual abuse of students at a boarding school during the 1990’s.
The lawsuits were filed this week, and the complaints are grisly and horrifying.
Unfortunately, there could be more on the way.
Victims were between 10 and 15 years old when the alleged abuse occurred between 1990 and 2000, at what was then “The Academy at Mount St. John,” in Deep River.
It’s now called “The Connecticut Transition Academy” for students with special needs, which the diocese still oversees.
“I call these men my broken wings because of what they’ve endured and the abuse they suffered,” said Patrick Tomasiewicz, attorney for the alleged victims.
He filed the lawsuits alleging abuse by four former staffers, but the majority surround two now-deceased brothers.
Brother Paul McGlade had been the school’s executive director and Brother Pascal Alford had been a music teacher. Neither were priests.
“Twenty new ones were filed this week. Three were already in place,” Tomasiewicz said.
Some victims were young teens from troubled homes that had been placed by the Dept. of Children and Families at the residential boarding school-run by the Norwich Diocese.
In a statement, the diocese said they could not comment on pending litigation.
The lawsuits outline situations of alleged rape, sexual assault, and coercion with threats through fear of god.
“I’m hopeful that the Academy of Mount St. John’s, and the Roman Catholic Church is going to treat this situation with compassion and delicacy,” Tomasiewicz said.
Just this year, a Waterbury priest was accused of sexually abusing an altar boy back in 1980.
The Bridgeport Diocese also released a list of priests and deacons accused of abuse over the years.
The Hartford Diocese came out addressing sexual abuse plaguing the Catholic church and that it would not be tolerated.
