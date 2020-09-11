NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- A Norwich father is facing charges following a reported child abuse incident.
Police arrested Jaison Worden, and charged him with risk of injury to a minor, and first-degree assault.
The arrest stems from child abuse allegations reported back in August.
An investigation revealed that a 3-month-old infant sustained trauma and injuries that were deemed suspicious.
Based on the extent of the injuries, the baby was transferred to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for treatment.
Worden was identified as a suspect and arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.