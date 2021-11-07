NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Norwich fire fighters battled a fifth story apartment fire.
When crews arrived, they found a small fire. The sprinkler system had in under control.
Crews extinguished the flame, and shut the sprinkler system off.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire.
Four tenants were displaced and Red Cross will assist with lodging.
The fire is under investigation by the FMO.
