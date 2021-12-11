NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – The Norwich Fire Department responded to a garage fire on 74 Orchard Street.
Police received reports of the fire around 4:59 a.m. on December 11. Crews arrived on the scene four minutes after the initial report.
Officials report heavy fire on the front and side of the building.
Everyone inside of the home was evacuated safely.
The fire was knocked down within five minutes and under control in ten. Crews were able to contain the fire to just the garage, so the fire did not extend to the residence.
The garage was completely lost.
This fire is currently being investigated by the fire marshal.
