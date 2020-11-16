NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Norwich Free Academy is moving to full remote learning for at least three weeks after an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Beginning Tuesday, November 17, NFA will move to remote learning until at least Monday, December 17.
This comes after an increase in COVID-19 cases. The school said last week, there were 7 positive COVID-19 cases in the community.
Dr. Brian Kelly, Head of School, also said he learned that there were an unknown number of NFA students who attended a recent off campus gathering. So far, at least one area student has tested positive and others have reported symptoms after attending this gathering.
Dr. Kelly said the hope is to have students return to campus after the Thanksgiving break, but school officials are monitoring the situation closely.
To read more, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.