NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Norwich Free Academy has cut ties with its athletic training following conduct concerns.
On Friday, the Norwich Police Department notified NFA of concerns of an individual providing athletic training services on campus.
According to NFA, the individual is an employee of a third-party service provider whom NFA contracts for athletic training services.
NFA contacted the company and requested a new trainer for the academy.
The individual, who has not been identified, is no longer assigned to NFA and no longer has access to campus.
The Norwich Police Department is investigating the incident, but has not provided any additional details.
