NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- Districts around the state are welcoming students back this week, but it is not the typical start.
It’s a new school year with new rules.
“It’s a new world for our students,” said Brian Kelly, head of Norwich Free Academy in Norwich.
It’s a world where everyone has to wear a mask.
Plus, Kelly said “we have one-way traffic patterns throughout the campus. It goes in a circular motion. There are safety precautions in the classroom they have to use the hand sanitizer. They have to wipe down the desks.”
Desks are spaced out in classrooms and the café, and stickers are on the floor to remind students to stay 6 feet away.
The student body is also split in half. One group goes to school on Monday and Tuesday, the other group on Thursday and Friday. About 300 students chose to do remote learning.
This hybrid plan allows for smaller classes.
“Now we have the opportunity to take some risks. Challenge the students in different ways. Challenge ourselves in different ways. So, it’s going to be fine. It’s going to work out,” said Jason Croteau.
He said his science class has even more precautions in place.
“You still want to be able to provide students with those laboratory experiences in a safe manner. Sanitizing anything that is touched. Still socially distancing. Facing one direction so that in itself creates some challenges,” Croteau said.
The district is asking parents to be partners and monitor their kids.
If a student does become sick with COVID symptoms, there is an isolation room on campus where they can go and safely wait to be picked up.
“Students I talked to have really expressed they’re happy to be back. Learning is definitely important, but the social emotional part of being at school is incredibly meaningful for kids and for our teachers. The school has life,” Kelly said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.