NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - With Fall around the corner, some of the season’s favorite pastimes are returning, that is if you like a good scare.
Amid coronavirus concerns, the Dark Manor Haunted House is implementing health guidelines and will have hand sanitizer while asking people to wear masks.
Employees will also monitor to make sure people are socially distant.
"You’re going to come with your group. You’re going to stay with your group and you’re going to go through the haunted house with your group, and we space each group out so you don’t crash into each other," Rick Pierce, one of the organizers for the Dark Manor Haunted House, tells us.
The haunted house opens Friday, October 2.
It’s recommending people buy their tickets online for a specific time slot.
