NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- A Norwich man is facing charges after police said he allegedly abused a 3-year-old boy.
The abuse was reported in September of last year after the boy was brought to the hospital with bruising and serious injuries to his head, face, arms, torso, genitals and legs.
Earlier this month, police arrested 29-year-old Edward T. Quinones, Jr.
He was charged with risk of injury to a minor, second-degree assault, and cruelty to persons.
According to police Quinones and his girlfriend, 28-year-old Jamie Carr, were hired by the victim’s mother to watch the boy for the weekend of Sept. 14 to Sept. 16 while she was working.
Quinones was released on a $50,000 bond and is expected to appear in court later this month.
Police said they don’t anticipate any other arrests at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.