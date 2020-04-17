WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A suspicious vehicle report in Westbrook led state police to arrest a man on weapons charges.
Edward Lamar McDuffie, 26, of Norwich was arrested on Thursday around 10:30 p.m.
Troopers said they were sent to the welcome center on Interstate 95 between exits 65 and 66.
A witness reported being concerned for the safety of the public after seeing a vehicle travel at a high rate of speed before pulling into the rest area. The caller also reported that the man in the vehicle acted belligerent.
State police identified the man as McDuffie.
Over the course of their investigation, they said McDuffie became combative.
During a probable cause search of his vehicle, they said they found a Taurus 9mm handgun with a high a capacity magazine. There was also a spent casing on the driver side floorboard.
McDuffie was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, criminal possession of a firearm and interfering with police.
He could not post his $100,000 bond and awaited a court appearance.
