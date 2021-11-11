NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A Norwich man is facing charges in connection with a New London homicide that occurred back in the Summer.
Police arrested 33-year-old Zachary Perkins and charged him with second degree manslaughter, cruelty to persons, and third degree assault.
New London Police say that back on June 8, officers had been called to an apartment on Chester Street after receiving a report of a person that had stopped breathing.
First responders performed life saving measures on the 38-year-old man inside the apartment, but he later died.
The office of the chief medical examiner said that the man had died as a result of blunt injury to the neck and ruled his death a homicide.
Perkins later admitted to assaulting the victim and failing to call 911 right away.
He was given a $100,000 bond and arraigned on Wednesday, November 10.
