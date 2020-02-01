GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A suspect wanted in a deadly shooting has been taken into custody after being found by police in Groton, officials said.
Louis Seignious, 31, was wanted for the murder of his cousin, 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian, on January 25 in Rhode Island.
Police say he was captured at an apartment complex on Mather Avenue Saturday evening.
City of Groton police found Seignious after he had climbed into an attic at the complex and fell through the ceiling into another apartment, police said.
Seignious is being held as a fugitive from justice on a $1 million bond, said City of Groton police.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said Seignious will be in court on Monday.
