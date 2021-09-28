NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Want a COVID vaccine with your fries or Big Mac? It was available Tuesday at the McDonalds in Norwich.
Both the J&J and Pfizer vaccine shots were offered in the store on Salem Turnpike.
Franchise owner Rachel Deane says they plan on offering the COVID-19 vaccine through local health districts at their other McDonalds restaurants.
“It’s really important for our communities and our staff that we have a safe worksite and this will help us achieve our goals," Deane tells us.
Uncas Health provided the vaccines at the clinic along with vaccination cards, which will be needed for your second dose.
