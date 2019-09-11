NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – A Norwich middle school student was arrested after bringing a BB gun to school on Wednesday.
Officers responded to Teacher’s Memorial Middle School after they were made aware of a student bringing what was believed to be a firearm to school and later displaying it on a bus.
Witnesses told police the name of the student and responded to the student’s home where they found the firearm in question, which was determined to be a realistic looking BB gun.
Officers arrested the student who was charged with breach of peace, possession of a weapon on school grounds, and carrying a dangerous weapon.
Police said the student and family members were cooperative with officers.
No threats were made at any time to the school or students at the school.
Police said they are commending the bravery of the student who brought this incident forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.