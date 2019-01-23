FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - An officer from the Norwich Police Department was arrested by Farmington police for DUI.
According to Norwich police, 32-year-old Chase Chiangi was off duty at the time and driving a personal vehicle.
Norwich police said he was stopped at New Britain Avenue and Red Oak Hill on Jan. 22 around 8:15 p.m. as part of a routine traffic stop.
Farmington police said he failed a field sobriety test.
Chiangi was charged with failure to obey a stop sign and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor/drug.
"The Norwich Police Department expects our officers to exercise good judgement and conduct themselves appropriately both on-duty and off-duty," Norwich police said in a news release. "Officer Chiangi has been placed on leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation."
Chiangi has been a member of the Norwich Police Department since 2008.
He's scheduled to face a judge in Hartford Superior Court on Jan. 30.
