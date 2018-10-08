An organization based out of Norwich is seeking to provide relief to Haitian citizens who were impacted by 5.9 magnitude earthquake that struck northern Haiti on Sunday.
At least 12 people were killed and dozens more injured in the area of coastal city Port-de-Paix, just 11 miles from the quake’s epicenter.
Norwich based Haitian Health Foundation Organization spoke to Channel 3 on Monday and said that although their facilities are based in the southern half of the region, they are committed to send medical supplies to medical centers.
Haitian officials said hospitals in Haiti’s northwestern region are struggling to cope with patients and replenish medical supplies.
“We’re hoping that everyone can get the supplies that they need and the medicine they need my understanding is the local hospital is pretty overwhelmed up there right now,” said Executive Director of the Haitian Health Foundation, Marilyn Lowney.
Lowney said Haiti is still troubled by the 2010 earthquake with residents sleeping under trees and out of buildings following the last quake.
If you’d like to learn more about the Haitian Health Foundation, volunteer, or donate, click here.
