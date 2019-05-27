NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Communities across the state are celebrating and remembering those who gave their lives for the country in Memorial Day.
The Rose City of Norwich was no exception on Monday.
The city's parade went by St. Patrick's Cathedral around noon time.
It stepped off under blue skies at the intersection of Broadway and Otis streets.
Marching bands, floats and participants made their way to Chelsea Square.
Organizers said they scheduled a ceremonial program to honor fallen members of the military and commemorate their sacrifices.
For information on other Memorial Day events in the state, head here.
