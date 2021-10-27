NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Norwich police said they arrested a man following an incident on Tuesday night during which he shot at an officer.
They identified the suspect as 28-year-old Andrew O'Lone.
They charged him with criminal attempt at murder, criminal attempt at first-degree assault, assault on a police officer, possession of an assault rifle, possession of a high-capacity magazine, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal mischief.
According to police, officers received a "shots fired" report just before 10 p.m. in the area of Westwood Park.
They said the first responding officer arrived and spotted the man carrying a rifle. The suspect immediately fired at the officer and struck a cruiser with several rounds.
The officer returned fire at the suspect.
Neither the officer nor the suspect were hit.
Police said the suspect then fled on foot and was eventually located in his home a short distance away.
The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
He was held on a $1 million bond.
Police said there is no danger to the public.
Channel 3 spoke with an eyewitness.
"I was outside and I heard shots," said Susan Wojcik of Norwich. "I went back in the house. I turned the police scanner on and they were just coming and going for a very long time."
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to call Norwich detectives at 860-886-5561 ext. 3138.
