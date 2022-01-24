NORWICH (WFSB) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Sunday.
According to police, officers responded to an address on School Street to investigate a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found that there had been an altercation at the residence and two individuals had been shot.
One of the individuals was transported to Backus Hospital due to his injuries. The other succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The identities of both men were not released.
Norwich police officers as well as the department's detective division were still on scene on Monday morning. The investigation continues.
The Norwich Police Department encouraged anyone who may have information about the case to contact their detective division
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.