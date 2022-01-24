According to police, officers responded to an address on School Street to investigate a report of a disturbance.

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Jan. 23 on School Street in Norwich.

According to police, officers responded to an address on School Street to investigate a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found that there had been an altercation at the residence and two individuals had been shot.

One of the individuals was transported to Backus Hospital due to his injuries. The other succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The identities of both men were not released.

Norwich police officers as well as the department's detective division were still on scene on Monday morning. The investigation continues.

The Norwich Police Department encouraged anyone who may have information about the case to contact their detective division

