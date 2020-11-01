NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a weekend shooting in Norwich.
Officials say it happened around 8:50 Saturday night in the area of Washington Street near Broad Street.
Arriving officers located a man that had been shot several times.
He was taken to Backus Hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Police are not sure at this time if the victim was the intended target.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Norwich Police Detective Stephanie Reichard at 860-886-5561 or by emailing her at sreichard@cityofnorwich.org.
You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 860-886-5561 and dial extension 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.