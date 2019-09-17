NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Norwich Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday afternoon.
Crews responded to W. Town Street after a pickup truck and bus collided.
Witnesses told police the driver of the truck appeared to be having a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle.
The truck turned sharply, hitting the bus and several other cars, before coming to a rest in the parking lot of Global Gas Station.
The driver of the truck was the only person injured in the crash.
There was one student on the bus who was not injured.
The driver of the truck was brought to William W. Backus Hospital and has life threatening injuries.
Norwich police are investigating the crash, but believe it is medical in nature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.