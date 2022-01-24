NORWICH (WFSB) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Sunday.
According to police, officers responded to an address on School St to investigate a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival it was determined that there had been an altercation at the residence and two individuals had been shot and injured.
One of the individuals has been transported to Backus Hospital due to his injuries. The other succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Any information in regard to their identities is being withheld pending notifications.
Norwich Police Officers as well as the Detective Division are still on scene at this time as this is an active investigation.
The Norwich Police Department encourages anyone who may have information into this case to contact the Norwich Police Detective Division
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.