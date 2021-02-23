NORWICH (WFSB) - Police arrested a man in connection with a murder in July 2020.
According to police, detectives were called to a shooting on Lake Street on July 21, 2020.
Police said the shooting resulted in the death of a Norwich resident, later identified as Anthony Williams, 39. Police said the shooting appeared to be a targeted attack.
The homicide investigation led detectives to a suspect, Philip Wise, of Norwich.
Wise was a resident of Norwich but fled the area after the incident. Wise was known to have connections to surrounding states including New Jersey,
Throughout the past several months, U.S. Marshals and the Norwich Police Detective Division worked in collaboration to apprehend Wise.
As information evolved, Wise was apprehended last month in North Carolina.
Wise was incarcerated in New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Detention Facility (N,C,) as a fugitive from justice until he waived extradition on February 15, 2021.
Wise was transported back to Norwich Feb. 23 and charged with murder. He was held on $1.5 million and will be arraigned in Norwich Superior Court Feb. 24.
