Anthony Fitzgerald Hall

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- Norwich police have arrested a man accused in a bank robbery that happened in September.

Police arrested 59-year-old Anthony Fitzgerald Hall, of Uncasville, and charged him with second-degree robbery and third-degree larceny.

The robbery happened on Sept. 13, at the Eastern Savings Bank on West Main Street in Norwich.

Hall was held on a $150,000 bond.

Police said there are no others involved in this crime.

