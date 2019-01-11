NORWICH (WFSB) - Polciein the rose City have made an arrest in a shooting earlier this month.
Police arrest 23-year-old Carlos Velazquez-Perez of 60 Boswell Ave.
Velazquez-Perez was charged with criminal attempt at murder, first-degree assault, 2 counts of risk of injury to a minor, criminal use of a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm.
According to police, the shooting took place Jan. 2 on Asylum Street.
Velazquez-Perez was held on bond and appeared in Norwich Superior Court Jan. 11.
