NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- The clock is ticking as local municipalities and police departments, like the Norwich Police Department, rush to apply for partial state reimbursement on body camera systems before the budget expires.
Cities and towns have until the end of June to apply for a state grant that would reimburse nearly half the costs of installation of body cams on officers.
Norwich City leaders are meeting on Monday night in hopes of approving the necessary funding for their camera system.
Channel 3 spoke with Norwich officer Steve Callender who said he has never worn a body camera, but he said he is familiar with dash cams in the cruiser and city cams in the street.
“There is no disputing video footage of an incident,” said 8-year Norwich Patrolman, Callender.
Many Police Departments across the country and in Connecticut are buying the latest bodycam technology as added insurance against false allegations.
While the department experimented with the technology 2 years ago, the price tag was too expensive for the city.
Norwich Police Captain James Veiga told Channel 3 that now is the time to act.
“Now that the state is going to match half of what the overall cost is for us, it would be approximately $300,000, so now is the time to go forward and get the body cameras,” said Capt. Viega.
The body cams cost $300,000, but the state will reimburse the city a combined $150,000 to fund the program, only if applications are granted before June.
Channel 3 spoke with Norwich residents and business owners who said they are all for it.
“The Police in Norwich are very community oriented and they do reach out,” said Norwich resident, Aleta Daley-Okolicsanyi.
“I think for their protection and I think for the protection of the community, they make a lot of sense.”
The Mayor said he is on the same page.
“It’s the State-of-the-Art today,” said Mayor Peter Nystrom.
“We lack it here, plus it’s more accountability and I think it will enhance the public safety that we’re offering.”
Along with accountability, residents said there must be guarantees in place to ensure the general public can also see the bodycam footage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.