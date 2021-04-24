NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police continue to investigate after responding to a shots fired call Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 12:20 in the area of Central Avenue and Seventh Street.

Evidence of gunfire was located.

Police say that one person appeared to be the victim of a targeted attack.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Norwich Police at 860-886-5561, the Norwich Police Tip line, or Norwich Police Detective Stephanie Reichard at 860-886-5561, ext. 3157.

