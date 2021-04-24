NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police continue to investigate after responding to a shots fired call Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 12:20 in the area of Central Avenue and Seventh Street.
Evidence of gunfire was located.
Police say that one person appeared to be the victim of a targeted attack.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Norwich Police at 860-886-5561, the Norwich Police Tip line, or Norwich Police Detective Stephanie Reichard at 860-886-5561, ext. 3157.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.