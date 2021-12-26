NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Norwich Police put out a silver alert for an 18-year-old from Norwich.
Police are looking for Ethan Hester who was last seen on Wednesday December 22.
According to the silver alert, he was last seen on a SEAT Bus leaving Mohegan Sun Casino.
The report says he was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket, black shoes, and a white button-up shirt.
He was also seen wearing glasses and an orange reflective backpack.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (860) 886- 5561, extension 6.
