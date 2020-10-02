NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Norwich Police are searching for a missing mother and her child who were last seen on Wednesday.
Police said 32-year-old Kyley Chornoby and her 10-month-old son Kayden Chornbody were last seen on Wednesday, September 30.
Kyley may be driving a grey 2013 GMC Terrain with CT license plate AY68905.
No additional details were released at this time.
Anyone who knows where Kyley and Kayden are or who see them are asked to contact Norwich Police at 860-886-5561 ext. 6.
