NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Police in Norwich are searching for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday evening.
Officers responded to a person struck by a car on Norwich Avenue on Sunday around 6:20 p.m.
The driver of the car left the scene after the accident and traveled in an unknown direction.
The victim was unable to provide details of the car.
Police said the victim suffered several broken bones, including a serious leg injury.
Due to the lack of witness information, the description of the car, including possible damaged areas, are unknown.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has any information regarding the person involved is asked to contact police at 860-886-5561.
