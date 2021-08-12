NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Power customers in Norwich are being urged to conserve energy over the next few days.
Norwich Public Utilities issued a "power alert" on Thursday due to the excessive heat and humidity.
NPU said it expected to see a very high demand for electricity through the end of the week.
“During extreme weather, we sometimes have to ask our customers to help us manage our system for our mutual benefit,” said Chris LaRose, general manager at NPU. “By using energy wisely, customers can save money on their bill and reduce the likelihood of power outages over the next three days.”
It warned that a portion of its annual costs for electricity is based on "peak demand" days, which based on forecasts from ISO-New England, could take place Thursday or Friday. By using energy efficiently over the next few days, NPU said customers can help keep overall electric costs – for NPU and themselves - lower throughout the year.
NPU also said that by thinking ahead about electricity use, the overall impact on NPU’s infrastructure – transmission lines, distribution lines, and transformers – will be minimized. It can reduce the wear and tear on NPU’s system over the next couple of days, this critical equipment will be able to cool down faster in the early evening hours and overnight, helping improve overall reliability.
NPU recommended the follow tips:
- Be smart about using an air conditioner. Only run a window unit when someone is home; NPU recommends setting a central AC system to 73 degrees or higher.
- Consider waiting until after 7:00 pm to use major appliances like a dishwasher or clothes dryer.
- Minimize the use of appliances or devices that generate heat before 7:00 pm – computers, curling irons, hairdryers, and televisions can all add to the heat in your home.
- Avoid using the oven to cook and consider using a stove, microwave, or grilling outside.
- Install energy-efficient lighting that runs much cooler than traditional lighting. Only about 10-15% of the electricity that incandescent lights use results in light – the rest is turned to heat.
- Keep the sun out by installing window coverings to minimize the heat coming into a home or business.
