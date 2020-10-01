NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – City and state leaders as well as local health officials will be holding a news conference in Norwich on Thursday due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases.
The news conference will be held at 4 p.m. outside of city hall.
Mayor Peter Nystrom’s office confirmed the Channel 3 that the city saw its positivity rate jump to 5 percent this week, compared to the state’s rate of 1.8 percent.
During a news conference, city officials announced that all Norwich Public Schools will move to full remote learning for two weeks beginning on Friday.
Officials are expected to discuss the spike and will stress the need for mask wearing and social distancing.
There is no word at this time on what caused the spike in cases.
The city confirmed it has had 92 cases of coronavirus since Sept. 24, including 26 cases on Tuesday and an additional 12 on Wednesday.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this story starting at 4 p.m.
