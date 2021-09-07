NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Utility crews in Norwich are trying to figure out the cause of a significant power outage in the city.
Norwich Public Utilities said crews are undertaking a "safe and methodical" evaluation of its electrical infrastructure.
The outage reportedly impacted customers on Tuesday afternoon.
It also led to the early dismissal of Norwich Free Academy. Students dismissed at 12:30 p.m.
Power has since been fully restored.
"It is possible that we will be able restore power to some of our customers shortly by rerouting power from areas of the city that are not impacted by this outage," NPU posted to social media. "Once we have determined the exact cause and location of this issue, we will have an estimate for how long it will take to restore power for everyone."
NPU said it continues to investigate the exact cause of the issue.
