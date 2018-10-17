NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- An important ballot question is coming up next month for voters in Norwich, whether or not to approve spending $2.7 million to replace the police radio system.
The city has debated the question for years.
The current system works, but not everywhere. The system was designed and installed after World War II in the 1940s.
Veteran Norwich Officer Ryan O’Connell said he is afraid sometimes to use the police radio, saying headquarters may not hear him because of dead spots.
He demonstrated on Wednesday, and the reason the system didn’t work was because it is old and outdated.
“When you’re using your radio system, you need something that’s reliable. You know, it’s a lifeline,” O’Connell said.
On the ballot in November is a question asking voters if the town should spend $2.7 million to replace the police radios, to better protect them and officers in the field.
“A lot of times you have to get on your cell phone and call the station and let them know your whereabouts and what you need,” said Norwich Police Sgt. Anthony Gomes.
Many taxpayers had no idea there was a problem, or a ballot question to vote on.
“I would say yes for $14 for the safety of myself and my children, absolutely,” said Lysandra Rupert.
“I’m all for it because we have to have our officers and police come as soon as they possibly can,” said Dottie Fischer.
One organization of police chaplains even bought two billboards to promote the ballot question, because they know how unreliable the radios are.
“There are sections of town where we can’t get dispatch to hear us and we can’t hear them,” said Norwich Police Chaplain Rev. Charles Tyree.
The replacement project’s already been approved 100 percent by the city council.
If taxpayers agree to spend the money, it will take about a year to install.
