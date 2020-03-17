NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – This St. Patrick’s Day is a special challenge to restaurants and pubs forced to close during the pandemic, opting for take out of traditional meals.
Olde Tymes Restaurant was still serving up corned beef and cabbage in Norwich, but the times certainly aren’t what they used to be.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, on what would normally be a busy St. Patrick’s Day, there’s not only take out.
“I can’t imagine we’ll do more than about half of what we normally do,” said Rodney Green, Olde Tymes Restaurant owner.
Green says he has to go with the flow during this health crisis and keep customers coming back.
“Considering what’s going on right now, yes, I’ve taken the day off to spend it with friends. We were going to the casino, but obviously we had to cancel, so here we are,” said Lisa Pescatello.
On a normal Tuesday around midday, the restaurant would have already served around 120 guests, but it is now empty.
“It’s ok, I guess. Hopefully we’ll get through it soon and it will all be over,” said Marilyn Lovejoy.
Green has considered opening a farmers market in the parking lot the next couple of days.
