NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - All Norwich Public Schools will be closed Friday.
Norwich Superintendent of Schools Kristen Stringfellow made the announcement Thursday.
She says this due to the number of absences among staff members across their school system.
Among the 133 staff members that have called in sick were 56 teachers and 33 paraprofessionals.
This issue is not new to the district. They have been working on filling these absences for the past two weeks.
Norwich Schools can not have a remote learning day, because, Stringfellow says, only the governor can schedule those.
"I am truly sorry for the inconvenience this decision will create for child care coverage. Safety is our ultimate priority," Stringfellow said.
The school day will be made up on June 1.
