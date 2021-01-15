NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- Due to staffing levels, Norwich Public Schools will move to remote learning until Feb. 1.
In a letter to families, the superintendent said the district had a hard time staffing schools this week, and next week doesn’t look better.
“I am hopeful that over the next 2 weeks the health metrics will improve, more community members will have the opportunity to vaccinate, our staffing will become more stable and we can reopen in hybrid once again,” Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow said.
She’s reminding members of the district to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and refrain from social gatherings.
