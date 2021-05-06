NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – A Norwich student was sent to school after testing positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.
Superintendent Dr. Kristen Stringfellow sent a letter to parents on Wednesday saying the student attended Teachers’ Memorial Global Studies Magnet Middle School.
The student tested positive for coronavirus on May 3 and was in school on May 4.
Dr. Stringfellow said there were 21 close contacts to the student who have been notified and will need to quarantine.
The student has been instructed to self-isolate for 10 days and family members have also been instructed to self-quarantine and get tested.
The district is closely monitoring the situation and working with the Uncas Health District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.