NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- A big ballot question in Norwich was approved by voters.
The green light was given to $2.7 million in upgrades to the city's public safety communications system.
More than 7,500 voted in favor of the bond ordinance, less than 2,500 voted against.
With the passing of the question, Norwich police communications system will be integrated with the state of Connecticut’s trunked radio system that is used by state police.
The current radio system was first installed in the 1940s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.