NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A water main break in Norwich could cause pressure issues across the entire Norwich Public Utilities system.
NPU said crews responded to the break on Asylum Street around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
"Our preliminary assessment is that this situation will require up to 12 hours to address and could cause water pressure issues today across the entire NPU system," NPU said.
NPU called the break "significant."
There's no word on what caused the break.
NPU said it would know more about the situation as the day continues and will provide updates.
