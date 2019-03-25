HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Norwich families legal fight with Harvard over ancient photographs of enslaved ancestor known as “Pappa Renty,” may take years to settle.
On Monday, descendant Tamara Lanier explained the 1850 photo, taken on a South Carolina plantation, has become an international symbol of racism.
The picture, and others, were commissioned by Harvard Professor Louis Agassiz, who Tamara said used to attempt to prove his theory that Africans were inferior to Europeans.
Tamara hopes the lawsuit filed last week exposes Harvard’s role in slavery.
“There are many things I hope to accomplish with this suit. One certainly is to restore dignity to Renty and tell the true story as to who he was, and to dispel the myth about Agassiz and his science,” Lanier said.
Renty’s photo and that of 16 other slaves were rediscovered in a Harvard museum attic in 1976 and used last year for a cover of a program on U.S. universities past relationship with slavery.
