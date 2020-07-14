HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s top health officials are preparing for another surge in coronaviruses cases in our state.
Dr. Matthew Cartter, Connecticut’s chief epidemiologist, said it’s not if- but when.
Scientists have learned a lot about COVID-19 and how to mitigate its spread. However, there are still a lot of unknowns.
According to the state’s epidemiologists, 5 percent of the population has been infected.
That leaves a large chunk without immunity and at risk of getting infected.
Cartter said people need to stop thinking about coronavirus waves and instead think of a resurgence.
That means we’ll have an ongoing spread.
Some places like Connecticut right now may see lower rates of infection where other places like Florida will be surging with no distinct waves.
Cartter said it’s hard to predict when a surge will happen in Connecticut, but they are trying to figure out better ways to know when it’s about to happen so the state can implement control measures.
“It is likely that we will see a resurgence, [but] exactly when none of us can predict,” Cartter said. “Whether it goes up sharply or gradually is up to us and what we do.”
Since Friday, 223 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 23 people died from complications with it. Only six of those, however, were contracted recently. The rest were called “catch up cases.”
Hospitalizations continue to drop.
Doctors said they are comparing it to the flu, because it’s the best comparison at this time.
That means, according to Cartter, that we should treat infections as a giant wave with peaks, not recurring waves.
Also, doctors are hoping that the spike in infections does not overlap with the flu itself.
“We are concerned about having flu season around the same time as COVID-19,” Cartter said. “With any luck, influenza season will happen when it usually does for us, usually get started in late summer and goes through January and February. If we see a resurgence of COVID-19 it would be better for it to come before then.”
Gov. Ned Lamont said despite the low infection rates in Connecticut, now is not the time to relax.
He advised people to continue staying home when possible and to continue wearing facemasks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.