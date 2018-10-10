Election Day is around the corner, but if you haven’t registered to vote yet for the upcoming election, there’s still some time.
The state of Connecticut has Election Day Registration, meaning eligible voters can register on Election Day in a designated location in their town.
Oct. 30: Deadline to register to vote before Election Day. Registrations must be: Postmarked by Oct. 30 for a mail-in registration; submitted to the DMV or to the town’s registrar of voter’s office on Oct. 30 by close of business; submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 30 on the online voter registration system here.
Nov. 5: If a potential voter becomes eligible to vote after Oct. 30 (like turning 18, moving to a new town, becoming a citizen, etc.), they can register to vote in person at their local registrar of voters’ office through 5 p.m.
If you're going to be away, and need to vote using an absentee ballot, they are available right now and they must be received to your town clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Voters can check their registration status and look up their polling place here.
Something potential voters should know, is that every election is different. For more general details, click here.
